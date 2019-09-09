IIT researchers develop instrument for checking albumin level in human urine

The researchers at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) have developed an instrument which uses a microfluid-based technique to estimate the concentration of albumin in human urine with a greater accuracy than the urine dip sticks available in market. Albumin is a protein made by the liver.

The research funded by the HRD Ministry, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Emware Technologies, has been conducted by IIT Mandi and will help detect many health disorders in a premature phase. The researchers have also filed a patent for the instrument as well as the dye mixed with urine to get accurate results.

"The research project revolves around using microfluidic techniques to estimate concentration of albumin in urine with greater accuracy as compared to the urine dip sticks available in the market," Shubhajit Roy Chowdhury, who is leading the research, said. "The system when used with novel dye, estimates the concentration of albumin in urine at a resolution as low as 3.3 microgram as opposed to the state of the technology that can estimate the concentration of albumin in urine in being greater than 30 microgram," he added.

The instrument is handheld and portable which will cost around Rs 5,000 when developed commercially.

