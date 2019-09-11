Chris Hipkins celebrates winners of PM’s Education Excellence Awards

Education Minister Chris Hipkins tonight celebrated with finalists and winners of the annual PM's Education Excellence Awards at a ceremony in Wellington, where Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the winners.

"Every one of the finalists should feel proud to have reached this stage, as the judging process is rigorous," Chris Hipkins said.

"These schools and early learning services have achieved great things for their children and young people, setting them up for lifelong learning and ensuring they have the knowledge and skills to be fully engaged in education.

"We want to share their stories across the sector so that others can benefit from their successes and experiences."

The Supreme Award winner, Rotorua Boys' High School, Tai Mitchell Hostel, focused on accelerating student progress by providing 24/7 learning opportunities with teachers, and by working closely with students' whānau and community.

All the finalists have been awarded $3,000. The winners in each category received a prize package that includes $20,000 financial award and professional development opportunities, and the supreme winner an additional $30,000.

"These awards would not be possible without the dedication and commitment of teachers," Chris Hipkins said.

"There are many jobs where you can make a difference and contribute to success, but teaching is special in its ability to touch lives and make a lasting difference for learners, their families, and communities."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)