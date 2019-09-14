Govt to launch programme offering 1,000 PhD fellowships to ASEAN students at IITs

The government is set to launch a major programme offering 1,000 PhD fellowships to ASEAN students at IITs in India, officials said. The admission portal for the programme is being executed by IIT Delhi for offering PhD fellowships to ASEAN students in all IITs in India, they said.

The lunch ceremony of the ASEAN PhD fellowships at IITs will be held on September 16 and will be jointly inaugurated by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of HRD Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. Head of Missions of ASEAN countries, senior officials of of the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Directors of all 23 IITs, Chairman of UGC and Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog would also be present at the event, officials said.

