India to run special training programme for Maldivian civil servants from Monday

India will conduct a two-week special training programme for Maldivian civil servants from Monday in Delhi and Mussoorie. The training is part of a bilateral MoU on Training and Capacity Building Programme between the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) and the Maldives Civil Service Commission (CSC), according to an official statement.

A 32-member delegation from Maldives has arrived at the NCGG campus in the hill station of Mussoorie. The inaugural session of the programme would be chaired by K V Eapen, the secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG); Fatimath Amira, member Civil Services Commission; and V Srinivas, additional secretary DARPG, it said.

This would be followed by sessions on public policy and governance, ethics and accountability and redressal of public grievances, motivation, innovation, sustainable development goals, promoting tourism, regional cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region, India-Maldives relations along with visits to the Unique Identification Authority, Passport Sewa Kendra and Election Commission of India, it said. Senior policy makers, including Director Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration Sanjeev Chopra, would address the participants in the training programme, the statement said.

Chairman of the Civil Services Commission of Maldives Dr Aly Shameem would address the valedictory session on September 28, it said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to the Maldives in June, had emphasised India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and assured India's full support to the Indian Ocean archipelago in realising its aspirations for broad based socio-economic development and strengthening of democratic and independent institutions.

One of the MoUs envisaged capacity building activities for 1,000 Civil Servants of Maldives at the National Centre for Good Governance over the next five years, it said. Under the agreement, 10 training programmes will be conducted from September 2019 to December 2020, according to the statement.

India is the largest development partner for capacity building of Maldivian Civil Servants. A unique feature of the special training programme is that 70 per cent of the delegates are women officials, it said. Union minister Jitendra Singh conveyed his wishes for the successful conduct of the training programme.

