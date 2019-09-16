Aus varsity partners with India's first integrated medical tech zone to develop 3D bioprinting

By Natasha Chaku Melbourne, Sep 16 (PT) An Australian university has partnered with India's first integrated medical devices manufacturing zone to develop 3D bioprinting techniques.

Bioprinting is the three-dimensional printing of biological tissue and organs through the layering of living cells. While this area is still in the experimental stage and is currently used primarily in scientific study, rather than applied science, experts believe that the possibility of creating functional replacement tissues or organs could one day transform medical treatment and will revolutionise the field of reconstructive surgery.

"The University of Wollongong (UOW) has signed a strategic collaboration with Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone (APMZ), bringing its expertise in 3D bioprinting techniques to India's first integrated medical devices manufacturing zone," the varsity said in a statement. The AMTZ has been created to provide a one-stop solution covering common scientific, manufacturing and commercial facilities for medical device manufacturers and innovators.

The UOW and the AMTZ last week signed a series of MoUs on research and training initiatives, including a project to develop a scan and printing package to produce 3D printed ears. "This will be coupled with innovative programs to support widespread deployment of the technology in India and Australia. Joint training initiatives will primarily focus on 3D biofabrication," the statement said.

The university's Translational Research Initiative for Cellular Engineering and Printing (TRICEP), which houses printer manufacturing, biomaterials, and bioinks, will provide input into both research and training initiatives. "As a research-intensive university with internationally renowned expertise in this field, UOW is very proud to be part of this exciting new precinct that will put India on the global map of high end medical equipment production and make health care products more affordable and accessible in India but across the world," UOW Vice-Chancellor Paul Wellings said.

