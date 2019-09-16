NCC 3 Delhi Girls Battalion office inaugurated at JNU

The office of the NCC's 3 Delhi Girls Battalion was inaugurated at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) by vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Monday, the varsity said. For the first year, 18 students have been selected from various schools of the university on the basis of age and physical fitness, it said.

Kumar addressed a gathering on the occasion and highlighted that JNU, in its Golden Jubilee Year, feels privileged to host National Cadet Corps (NCC) Girls Battalion. He encouraged students to commit their time to the NCC. The NCC provides a great opportunity for JNU students to learn life skills, ethics and values and become law-abiding and loving citizens of the country, the vice-chancellor said.

