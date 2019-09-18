Probe ordered into suspected NEET impersonation in TN

In a suspected case of impersonation in NEET, authorities have ordered a probe into a complaint that there was a difference between the photo of the first year MBBS student of a government college pasted in his application form and his appearance now. A police complaint has also been lodged and the student in question, studying in the Theni Medical College, has offered to discontinue, Director of Medical Education Dr R Narayanababu said.

The National Entrance cum Eligibility Test is the qualifying examination for medical admissions. The action was taken based on a complaint received over e-mail "and the allegation is difference between the photo on the NEET application and the (appearance of) person who is now studying," at Theni, he said.

An enquiry by an in-house committee had found that "there is ground for suspicion," he said. "We have asked that this be investigated...if it is proved beyond doubt (following the probe) that the person who wrote the exam is not the person who got admitted, definitely he will be debarred," he told reporters.

The MBBS course had started last month, he said, adding authorities have shared all relevant details with the police. PTI SA VS VS.

