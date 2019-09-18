Delhi Metro Training Institute renamed, gets new logo: DMRC

The Delhi Metro Training Institute, functioning since 2002 at the Shastri Park Depot here, was on Tuesday renamed as Delhi Metro Rail Academy (DMRA), officials said. The institute, which also got a new logo, has imparted training to around 25,000 Delhi Metro personnel and 2000 personnel from other metros in India and neighboring countries, they said.

"The Delhi Metro Training Institute was today given a new name and logo. The institute will henceforth be known as the Delhi Metro Rail Academy (DMRA)," the DMRC said in a statement. Mangu Singh, Managing Director of DMRC, said, "The Delhi Metro Rail Academy will further raise the bar in the quality of training in the field of Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS)".

"The academy will now be headed by a dean and each department will be led by a professor. The faculty will be strengthened by a team of full-time professors, associate and assistant professors, and lecturers," she said. DMRA is a premier institute in the country which is equipped with all modern facilities to impart customised training on every aspect of project planning, implementation, and operations and maintenance of the MRTS.

"In its pursuit of excellence, the academy will now be undertaking an upgrading of its facilities. The makeover will include infrastructural, technological and academic upgradation. A new website of the academy is also being developed to facilitate all its stakeholders," the statement said. DMRC Training Institute (now DMRA) located at Shastri Park Depot is known for its role in competence building in the field of MRTS since 2002. The Institute is ISO 9001:2015 accredited for design, development and delivery of training programmes, it said.

Its clients in India include Maha-Metro (Nagpur & Pune), Noida Metro, Bengaluru Metro, Chennai Metro, Jaipur Metro, Kochi Metro, Kolkata Metro, Lucknow Metro, Mumbai Metro, it stated. The institute has also imparted customised training to non-metro organisations like Power Grid, DFCCL, RITES Ltd, CIDCO Ltd, Cyient Ltd, L&T. Its international clients include MRT Jakarta, Indonesia, Dhaka Metro, Bangladesh, Nepal and LRT Sri Lanka, the statement said.

