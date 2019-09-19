Sisodia rues education system not being run by educationists

Delhis Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday bemoaned that the education system in the country is not being managed by academicians and said anyone from the ruling party gets to handle the key ministry. He said people who have never worked in the education sector become secretary or director in the department just because they have cleared UPSC examinations long back.

Sisodia handles a host of portfolios in the AAP-led city-state government, including education. "The pain that the country's education system is having right now is that the education system is not driven by educationists.

"It's being planned, driven and executed by those people who are not supposed to know E of education, Sisodia said, speaking after launching his book Shiksha here. He said someone is educationministerbecause he is a member of the political party that has won elections and formed its government.

"No one is bothered to know whether he can handle education. Anyone becomes education minister," he said. Speaking further, he said the education secretary or director is a person who cleared UPSC examinations 15 years back and is hence entitled for the post.

"They have never worked in the education sector but they are there just because they have cleared UPSC examinations and are empowered to take crucial decisions," the AAP minister said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)