27 nursing students commissioned as Lieutenants into Military Nursing Service

Twenty-seven young nursing students were commissioned as Lieutenants into Military Nursing Service (MNS) in a glittering ceremony at College of Nursing, Army Hospital (Research & Referral), here today. The second batch of graduate nurses from this college, who were commissioned in the Military Nursing Service would be posted to various Armed Forces Hospitals.

Commandant, Army Hospital (R&R) Lt Gen Rajat Datta was the chief guest for the ceremony. The general officer congratulated the newly commissioned nursing officers and their proud parents. He urged the young and enthusiastic nursing officers to nurture the ethics of the service and take up the organization to greater heights. He advised the outgoing graduates to keep abreast with the latest developments in the field of medicine and nursing. He exhorted them to provide care with compassion to their patients.

Additional Director General Military Nursing Service (ADG MNS) Major General Joyce Gladys Roach administered the oath to the young nurses as they embark upon their career into Armed Forces.

Major General Sonali Ghosal, Principal Matron AH (R&R) welcomed the dignitaries. Col Rekha Bhattacharya, Principal College of Nursing delivered the batch report.

Lt Parul and Lt Ankita Mitra were awarded Commandants Silver Medal for securing 1st and 2nd position respectively in their batch. The best all-round student trophy was awarded to Lt Sukriti Chauhan. Lt Chingneihat Zou and Lt Parul received the best student clinical nurse and Pushpnaranjan award respectively.

