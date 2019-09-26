Singapore India Hackathon 2019 to be flagged off on 28 Sept at IIT Madras

India will hold the second edition of the joint hackathon with Singapore, the 'Singapore India Hackathon 2019' at IIT Madras on Sep 28 and 29, 2019. Disclosing this at a press conference in New Delhi today, Secretary, Department of Higher Education Shri R. Subrahmanyam said that the Singapore India Hackathon, an initiative of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, is the first of its kind joint International hackathon between India and any other country. The aim of this joint international hackathon is to promote engagement and collaboration of student community in India with the rest of the world and to develop innovative and out- of -the- box solutions for some of the daunting problems faced by our societies, he explained.

While briefing the media, Shri R. Subrahmanyam said that the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), MHRD's Innovation Cell (MIC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) along with Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore and NTUitive Pte Ltd are co-organizing the 2nd edition of Singapore India Hackathon at IIT Madras, Chennai. He added that the Singapore India Hackathon 2019 will be flagged off on September 28, 2019, in the presence of the MoS, HRD, Shri. Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre.

He further informed that the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi will address the participants and would be giving away prizes to the winning teams of Singapore India Hackathon- 2019 on September 30, 2019, from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras. Minister of Education, Singapore Shri Ong Ye Kung, Union HRD Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', MoS HRD, Shri Sanjay Dhotre will also be present for the event.

He added that during the non-stop, fast-paced 36 hours Singapore India Hackathon, the students will develop creative and innovative solutions focused on the themes. The 1st edition of the Singapore India Hackathon was held at NTU, Singapore on November 2018, based on the theme 'Smart Campus'.

This year the hackathon is focused on three themes, 'Good Health and well-being', 'Quality Education' and 'Affordable and Clean Energy'. Singapore India Hackathon 2019 has 20 teams and for the first time, each participating team would comprise of 3 students from India and 3 students from Singapore, thereby paving the way for exchange of culture and ideas. The Team with the most innovative solution will be presented with the prize money of $10,000, while the second, third and fourth winning teams will win $8,000, $6,000 and $4,000 respectively. There will also be the 'Prize of Encouragement' for 6 more teams with $2,000 per team who will come up with solutions which have high potential to take forward.

Highlights of Smart India Hackathon 2019:

20 teams with 6 team members each (3 members from India and 3 members from Singapore) to participate.

Each team to have 2 mentors (1 from India and 1 from Singapore)

The hackathon will be focused on 5 problem statements under 3 broad themes – Good health and well-being, Quality Education, Affordable and clean energy

Top 4 teams will win prizes ($10,000, $8,000, $6,000 and $4,000 respectively) from the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri. Narendra Modi, along with 6 more teams with Encouragement prizes ($2,000 per team)

(With Inputs from PIB)