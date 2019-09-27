Weak IIT students to have 3-year exit option, IITs to work out modalities

Academically weak students in IITs will now get a choice to opt for a three-year B.Sc degree instead of B.Tech without dropping out of the prestigious institutions midway, according to HRD Ministry. The council for Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), chaired by Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', approved the proposal on Friday. However, it has been left to the individual IITs to work out the modalities.

"Academically weak students, who are not able to secure the required credits for promotion to the next semester may be allowed an exit option with a degree programme after second semester, rather than being forced out of the programme," a senior HRD Ministry official said. "Individual IITs will decide modalities for this," the official added.

Until now students enrolled in undergraduate programmes in IITs were required to complete eight semesters (four years) to receive a B.Tech degree. "Now the academically weak students will be able to choose B.Sc degree after the second semester and leave after three years, provided they have met the minimum academic standards," the official said.

According to HRD Ministry data, a total of 2,461 students dropped out from the 23 institutes in the last two years (both at the undergraduate and postgraduate level). "Since students make it to IITs after clearing a cut throat competition process, they are quality students but are not able to cope up with the academic requirements at times. It was felt they should be given an exit option rather than the entire effort going waste," the official explained.

The issue was highlighted by the HRD Minister in Parliament in July where he had attributed the poor academic performance of students as one of the main reasons behind the students dropping out. "Dropouts in undergraduate programmes are attributed to withdrawal due to wrong choices filled, poor academic performance of students, personal and medical reasons," he had said.

