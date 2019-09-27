Jitendra Singh reviews DoNER min work, launches 'upgraded' dashboard for info on NE states

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Friday launched an "upgraded" version of a one-stop centre for all information about the northeastern states and reviewed issues related to the DoNER ministry and the North Eastern Council (NEC). The Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) said work on 205 projects worth Rs 3,250 crore have been sanctioned or completed or operationalised with an average of two projects daily.

According to a government release, while launching the upgraded version of the dashboard, Singh said it is a one-stop centre for all information about the north eastern states. About projects related to the ministry, he said a first-of-its kind hostel is being built in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi.

"The hostel will have 224 rooms and will accommodate 424 students. Of these, 24 rooms have been assigned for 'divyang' students while the remaining will be occupied by boys and girls, 200 each," the minister said. A northeastern cultural and information centre will also come up at a cost of Rs 94 crore in Delhi's Dwarka area.

Singh also informed the review meeting that there is a proposal for starting farmer producer organisations (FPOs) with the ministry of agriculture to encourage farmers of northeastern states for starting small business ventures.

