CM appreciates performance of School & Mass Education dept

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday appreciated the performance of the School and Mass Education department after the state registered a significant improvement in the field of school education in the Niti Aayog's SEQI report. The chief minister advised the the School and Mass Education department to keep up the good work and try to get into the top three after the report, titled 'The Success of Our Schools-School Education Quality Index' (SEQI) was jointly released by the Niti Aayog, Ministry of Human Resource Development and the World Bank.

Odisha has registered a significant improvement in the field of school education in the report. While Odisha was placed at 13th rank among states in 2015-16, it moved up to 7th position in the reference year 2016-17. The state gained overall 12.4 percentage from 47.8 per cent (13th position) to reach at 60.2 per cent (6th position).

"Appreciating the efforts of the School and Mass Education department, the chief minister advised the department to keep up good work and to endeavour for getting into top three," an official statement released by the Chief Minister's Office said. Odisha gained 18.5 per cent to rise from 43.4 per cent to reach at 61.9 per cent in the category of Governance Processes Aiding Outcome. The GPAO consider factors covering student-teacher attendance, administrative adequacy, training, accountability and transparency.

The other outcomes that Niti Aayog considers are learning outcomes, access outcomes, infrastructure and facilities and equity outcome. The state has also performed well in these factors, the CMO statement claimed. The SEQI was developed to evaluate the performance of States and Union Territories (UTs) in the school education sector.

The index aims to help states and UTs to identify their strengths and weaknesses and undertake the requisite course corrections or policy interventions..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)