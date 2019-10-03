International Development News
Sloganeering at Union minister Jitendra Singh's event in JNU

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 03-10-2019 18:12 IST
Some JNU students resorted to sloganeering during a talk by Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday, which was countered by ABVP activists.

Singh was invited to the varsity for a talk to deliver a lecture on 'Abrogation of Article 370: Peace, Stability and Development in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh'.

A section of students raised pro-Kashmir slogans, while ABVP activists countered with "Kashmir se Kanyakumari, Bharat Mata ek Hamari".

COUNTRY : India
