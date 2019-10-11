3 medical colleges planned at a cost of Rs 975 cr: Guj DyCM

Gujarat will get three medical colleges in Narmada, Porbandar and Navsari at a total cost of Rs 975 crore under a Central government scheme to increase MBBS intake, deputy chief minister Nitin Patel said on Friday. Each college will have 100 MBBS seats and existing hospitals in these districts would be attached to them after upgrading them as per Medical Council of India norms, he informed.

"The Union government has identified 75 districts in the country having no medical college. Out of five districts selected from Gujarat, we have chosen Narmada, Porbandar and Navsari to build such colleges. We will send a proposal to the Centre to approve medical colleges in these three districts," said Patel. Patel said 60 per cent of the Rs 975 crore cost will be borne by the Centre with the state contributing the rest.

He said MBBS intake in the state would cross 6,000 once all five districts get a medical college each..

