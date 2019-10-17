Aflatoun International to launch curriculum on Sustainable Living

Aflatoun International, a Netherland based non-governmental organization, has announced to launch its latest curriculum 'AflaYouth' during its biennial Global Social and Financial Skills Conference, from 30 Oct -1 Nov 2019.

"The AflaYouth programme, comprising three tracks Social and Financial Education, Employability Skills and Entrepreneurship Skills, is suited to be easily adaptable in all contexts. It will enable the youth, particularly vulnerable young women and men (from agricultural communities, other low-income groups, school drop-outs, etc.) to gain access to training, on- and offline courses, and mentoring during their transitions into internships, the formal labour market and/or entrepreneurship," said a press statement by the NGO which claims to offer social & financial education to children and young people worldwide empowering them to contribute to a more equitable future.

AflaYouth would also provide support to local organisations to engage with young people, the private sector and the value chains across the world.

Aflatoun CEO, Roeland Monasch, says, "Small and Medium-sized Enterprises and local entrepreneurs would, especially, stand to benefit from the rich talent pool that AflaYouth can help build. In collaboration with our partners globally, we are adopting an innovative approach, whereby participants will be inspired, informed, engaged, coached and assisted to start a private enterprise or achieve employment through effective upskilling,". He further added, "We believe, AflaYouth would be mainly useful for our partners who implement it outside formal school systems (focusing on informal education)".

Having said that, the curriculum can also be quite fruitful for technical and vocational training institutes and can be adapted for secondary and tertiary education students, preparing to join the workforce," adds Michelle Tjeenk Willink, Senior Curriculum Manager at Aflatoun. The NGO reportedly has a network of 275 partner organisations and 38 governments and reaches 8.6 million children and young people each year in more than 100 countries.

(With inputs from Aflatoun International)