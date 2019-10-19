VBU vice-chancellor gheraoed, verbally abused by non-teaching

Visva-Bharati University Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty was on Saturday gheraoed by a section of non-teaching employees, who sought immediate revocation of a transfer order issued to some of their colleagues, a spokesperson of the institute said. Chakrabarty was subjected to a volley of verbal abuses by several members of the Karmi Sabha (an association of non- teaching staff), who stormed into his room, University spokesman Anirban Sarkar said.

He asserted that the transfer was a routine process and the varsity will not succumb to any pressure tactic. Bidyut Sarkar, the secretary of Karmi Sabha, however, said that university authorities have adopted a "vindictive approach" towards the non-teaching staff and turned a deaf ear to their pleas.

He also claimed that security personnel had locked the door of V-C's office from inside during the visit. "We did not misbehave with the V-C, we only apprised him of our demands. There was some commotion during our visit to his office, but no one abused him verbally," he added.

The V-C has refused to comment on the matter.

