Marathwada varsity to accept fees online, go cashless soon: VC

The Dr Babasaheb AmbedkarMarathwada University in Maharashtra's Aurangabad districtwill start accepting fees online in a month and transactionswill go cashless, Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said here onTuesday

The university, spread over an area of 725 acres, wasinaugurated on August 23, 1958 by then Prime MinisterJawaharlal Nehru after the Marathwada University Act wassigned by then Bombay governor in May that year

"We are planning to start accepting fees online withina month. We are also setting up a single window admissionfacility for foreign students. Fifty new courses will bestarted and 67 vacant posts will be filled soon," Dr Yeolesaid at a press conference.

