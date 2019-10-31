International Development News
Development News Edition

Government invests $135 million in teacher supply initiatives

The total number of teachers increased by around 1,000 in 2018, compared to an average of 350 teachers each year over the previous three years.

Government invests $135 million in teacher supply initiatives
“The resources we’re pumping in schools demonstrates our commitment to lifting the quality of public education and giving teachers more time to teach. Image Credit: Flickr

The Government's $135 million in teacher supply initiatives, a significant teacher pay boost, and a new workforce planning tool means for the first time in a decade a Government can be confident it is getting on top of the ongoing demand for more teachers, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said.

The total number of teachers increased by around 1,000 in 2018, compared to an average of 350 teachers each year over the previous three years. Estimates show the workforce will have grown by another 1,000 teachers by the end of this year.

"These extra teachers along with the development of a new tool that accurately forecasts demand, including for the first time factoring in teachers employed by schools above staffing entitlement, allow us to properly plan for the short, medium and long term supply of teachers.

"It's a far cry from the inadequate approach taken by the previous National Government which led to a staggering 40 percent drop in the number of people enrolling in initial teacher training, serious shortages and no ability to undertake strategic workforce planning.

"Growing a quality teaching workforce and providing them with better support is a top priority for this Government.

"It's why we're investing $217 million to add more than 600 Learning Support Coordinators in schools starting next year.

"These positions will help reduce the workload for teachers, but also mean we have to work harder to attract new people as many taking on the role will be existing teachers.

"We are already well placed to cover the shortfall, however, with an additional 800 teachers ready to be employed in New Zealand schools. We've also seen an almost 10 percent increase in initial teacher enrolments in 2018.

"The resources we're pumping in schools demonstrates our commitment to lifting the quality of public education and giving teachers more time to teach.

"Great teachers make a huge difference in young people's lives. That's why we've also committed to addressing the profession's concerns about workload, wellbeing and other workforce issues in the Accord, established between the Ministry of Education, NZEI and PPTA," Chris Hipkins said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Blazers’ Lillard hits 3s down stretch to stop Thunder

Damian Lillard scored 23 points, including three consecutive 3-pointers in a fourth-quarter stretch, to lead the visiting Portland Trail Blazers to a 102-99 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. The Trail Blazers never led by mor...

Bills face Redskins in start of run against losing teams

Buffalo Bills fans who were hoping for another receiver to jazz up the NFLs 24th-ranked scoring offense didnt get their wish before Tuesdays trade deadline. The team chose not to make any moves, feeling the nucleus that has them off to a 5-...

UPDATE 2-Rugby-Kolbe returns for South Africa in World Cup final

South Africa winger Cheslin Kolbe has returned to the starting side for the Rugby World Cup final against England in Yokohama on Saturday after he recovered from an ankle injury.Kolbe missed the Springboks pool match against Canada with an ...

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-China's factory activity shrinks for 6th month as trade war clouds outlook

Factory activity in China shrank for the sixth straight month in October and by more than expected, pointing to further pressure on its manufacturers as they grapple with the weakest economic growth in nearly 30 years. The worlds second-lar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019