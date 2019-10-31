International Development News
From Board of High School Rajputana to CBSE, book chronicles 90-year journey

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 17:20 IST
  • Created: 31-10-2019 17:20 IST
From being set up as the Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Rajputana in 1929 to its journey of being one of the biggest school education boards in world, the Central Board of Secondary Education has chronicled the 90-years of its existence in a coffee table book. The book which will be released on Friday by Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' also has a mention of the schools which have completed over 100 years.

According to board officials, a trail of developments mark the significant changes that took place over the years in shaping up the board to its present status. While UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education was the first Board set up in 1921, a joint board was set up in 1929 for all the areas which was named as the Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Rajputana.

The CBSE was given its present name in the year 1952. The board was reconstituted in the year 1962 when its jurisdiction was extended. "The coffee table book which has over 100 pictures has chronicled the nine decades of the board's existence and it ultimately becoming the biggest board of the world. We have over 20,000 schools affiliated in India, besides the schools in 23 other countries. It has been a long developmental ride," a senior CBSE official told PTI.

"The different changes that took place in the board's structure and way of functioning, contribution by various heads, the growth journey, the changes the board brought to country's social fabric and the way forward. There is a pictorial description of everything in the book which has been curated after browsing through the archives in detail," the official added. The book will be launched at the 25th National Annual Conference of Sahodaya complexes which will be attended by 1,200 principals of CBSE schools from across the globe.

