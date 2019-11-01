International Development News
Over 1,600 Australian university students to study in India as part of mobility scheme

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 01-11-2019 21:17 IST
  • |
  Created: 01-11-2019 21:02 IST
Over 1,600 Australian university students will tape part in study and projects in India as part of the 2020 New Colombo Plan Mobility Program, according to the Australian Embassy here. "Next year, Australian universities will mobilise students through 64 exciting projects in India including one on the development of Indian physical education programs and another on improving organic waste management and drinking water quality.

"We are supporting a new generation of young Australians who want to deepen their understanding of the people, the business environment and the culture in India, strengthening the ties between our nations," Australian High Commissioner to India Rod Hilton was quoted in an embassy statement. The New Colombo Plan is a signature initiative of the Australian government, providing students opportunities to gain the cross-cultural awareness and experiences that are vital to today's globally connected workforce.

In addition to the 1,607 students who received mobility grants, six Australian undergraduate students have been awarded the prestigious New Colombo Plan scholarship to live, study and undertake internships in India in 2020. "I am sure the experiences, the friendships and the professional connections that these scholars make in India will shape them and Australia's engagement with India for many years to come," added Hilton.

In the 2020 Mobility Program round, the New Colombo Plan will support more than 11,196 students from 40 Australian universities to participate in 685 projects in 36 locations across the Indo-Pacific. Since 2014, over 60,000 students have been awarded New Colombo Plan scholarships and mobility grants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

