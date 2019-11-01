Lt Gen Banerji appointed DG of Armed Forces Medical Services

Lt Gen Anup Banerji took charge as director-general of the Armed Forces Medical Services (DG AFMS) on Friday, according to a statement. An alumnus of the prestigious Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, the General Officer is reputed to be an outstanding cardiologist and an exceptional administrator, it said.

He has held various important clinical and staff positions during his illustrious career in AFMS. These include Head of the Department of Medicine and Cardiology at MH CTC Pune and the Army Hospital R&R. Banerji was awarded the Sena Medal for his distinguished service in 1986. He was appointed the President's Honorary Surgeon (PHS) in January.

