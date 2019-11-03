International Development News
Development News Edition

JNU students issue statement against new draft hostel manual

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 22:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 22:28 IST
JNU students issue statement against new draft hostel manual
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Several student groups of the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday issued a statement criticizing the new draft hostel manual approved by the varsity administration. JNU Students' Union has been on strike against the new hostel manual approved by the Inter Hostel Management (IHA) committee, alleging it has provisions for curfew timings, dress code, and hostel fee hike.

The university had on Friday said that the hostel fee has been hiked to create better facilities for students. They also dismissed the fact that the hostel manual imposes any curfew timings or dress code on students. Student bodies like the Left-backed All India Students' Association, Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India demanded the rollback of fee hike.

"The draft hostel manual contains multiple draconian provisions like hostel curfew timings, dress code and massive fines and punishments for expressing dissent and that seek to convert the JNU campus into a prison," according to a statement issued by the students. "It also seeks to arbitrarily hike the mess bill to the tune of twice or even thrice the amount currently charged by an average hostel mess," it said.

Furthermore, the draft hostel manual is marked by a complete disappearance of procedures for the application of reservation policies in hostel allotment, the group claimed. "Thus the hostel manual seeks to exclude students from socially and economically marginalized backgrounds from the university," it said.

The students said the move is condemnable and goes against the very idea of the institution of higher education. The statement released by the students' union along with other student groups like Chhatra RJD, BAPSA also condemned the exclusion of the students' union from the meeting to decide on the hostel manual.

"We categorically denounce, repudiate, and condemn the draft hostel manual 2019," the students said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Balotelli threatens to walk off over racist abuse in Verona

Brescia striker Mario Balotelli threatened to walk off the pitch after receiving alleged racist abuse from Hellas Verona fans during the teams Serie A meeting on Sunday. The Italy international was left enraged by the chants coming from a s...

We diluted Art 370 twelve times without controversy: Cong

The Congress on Sunday claimed it diluted and abrogated Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir as many as twelve times without creating any controversy. Addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesman Pawan Khed...

Tennis-Delighted Barty turns sights on Fed Cup final

With her status as world number one sealed for 2019, Ash Barty is now determined to help Australia break their Fed Cup drought next week.The French Open champion completed a stellar season by adding the WTA Finals title to her haul for the ...

Reports: No surgery for Panthers' Newton, but season in doubt

Whether Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will play again this season remains up in the air after a visit with foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson. Anderson did not recommend surgery for Newton, who has been out since Sept. 12 becaus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019