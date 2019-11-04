International Development News
DU hosts 96th convocation; record 3 lakh students graduate

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 20:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 20:48 IST
DU hosts 96th convocation; record 3 lakh students graduate

The Delhi University hosted its 96th convocation on Monday which saw three lakh students graduating from the varsity, a record-breaking feat, according to the vice-chancellor Yogesh Tyagi. Tyagi spoke about the varsity being awarded the 'Institution of Eminence' status by the HRD Ministry and about addressing the apprehensions related to it, after concerns were raised by the teachers' association and a section of Academic and Executive Council members.

Over 300 students were awarded gold medals at the convocation in presence of Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' as the chief guest. The university awarded degrees to about three lakh graduating students. Almost 700 were present there while the rest will get degrees in absentia.

The university awarded 592 doctoral degrees, 86 D.M./M Ch. Degrees in person along with more than 305 medal/prizes were awarded to the students of the university. Degrees for two academic years 2017-18 and 2018-19 were awarded at the convocation, and hence the students were obtaining their respective degrees within five months of declaration of the results.

Speaking about the achievements of the university, Tyagi said the IoE status will "enable us to garner good financial support, mobilise more human resources, and take up new academic initiatives so that the university is able to take its ranking up". "At the same time, we are aware that there are some apprehensions and misgivings about the IoE status of our university, which we are confident of addressing and are sure of taking appropriate steps in this regard," he said.

Tyagi also spoke about the varsity's vision to have "an integrated campus of Delhi University". "We want to have our centenary celebrations in our integrated campus," he added.

The varsity's teachers and students have been up in arms against the construction of a 39-storey residential complex in the campus, saying it is being constructed on government land. DU has signed 12 MoUs with CPWD for undertaking development projects worth Rs. 185 crore.

This is an initiative to utilize the development grant/funds in the most transparent manner, he said. He also announced that a committee to decide on the centenary celebrations of the university will be formed.

'Nishank' applauded the outstanding performance of the students and encouraged them to be honest and fearless. "The University of Delhi is going to complete 100 years of its establishment in 2022. We have to cover a long journey of imparting world-class education," the minister said while addressing the students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

