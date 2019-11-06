Rs 1,000 crore package for SCB Medical College and Hospital

Setting a goal to transform state-run SCB Medical College and Hospital into an "AIIMS Plus" institute in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced a Rs 1,000 crore package for the facility. Patnaik said his government plans to create a state of the art 3,000-bedded integrated hospital equipped with the latest medical facilities.

"Our transformational goal should be to make the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack into a AIIMS plus institute. This will involve a substantial cost to the people of the state, more than Rs 1,000 crore, but it will result in a transformation where no person from Odisha will be forced to go outside the state for medical treatment," Patnaik said. He made this announcement while meeting SCBMCH authorities, heads of the departments and student representatives.

"From only three medical colleges in the state, we are in the process of having more than 10 medical colleges. However, the SCBMCH has a central place in our vision of providing high quality affordable healthcare," the chief minister said.

He said the commitment, dedication and hard work of the employees and support of the state government will be able to increase the all-India ranking of the SCBMCH from the current 14th to among the top three..

