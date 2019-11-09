CISF constable, six airside workers fail alcohol test in the last 2 weeks

International Development News
A CISF driver-constable and six airside workers failed the aviation regulator DGCA-mandated alcohol tests in the last two weeks, according to an official statement issued on Saturday. It also said 13 employees of different airlines and airports failed alcohol tests between September 16 and October 28.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in the statement, said that on November 2, a driver-constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), who was working at the Mumbai airport, tested positive in breath analyser examination. Six other workers - one each of Casino Air Caterers and Flight Services, AMA Private Limited, Air India SATS, Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL), Global Airport and Ground Services and Mumbai Airport International Limited (MAIL) failed their alcohol tests, it said.

The aviation regulator on September 16 had issued rules for the tests to be conducted at all airports for airside workers, including those handling aircraft maintenance, air traffic control (ATC) and ground handling services. DGCA rules state that if any personnel is tested positive for alcohol for the first time, refuses to undergo the test or attempts to evade it by leaving the airport premises, "then he or she must be kept off duty and their license/approval shall be suspended for a period of three months".

On October 29, a senior officer of aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) team of MIAL failed the alcohol test, and October 31, a ramp service agent of AIATSL tested breath analyser positive at Cochin airport. A high-lift operator working for Casino Air Caterers and Flight Services failed the alcohol test at Kannur airport on October 31. A cargo loader working for Global Airport and Ground Services and a ramp driver at Air India SATS failed the alcohol test on November 3 and November 4, respectively. They were working at Cochin and Bengaluru airport, respectively.

According to the statement by DGCA, a technician working for AMA Private Limited tested positive in breath analyser test on November 7 at Kannur airport. "We reiterate our commitment to complete this journey by implementing BA examination at all the licensed airports of the country by December 31, 2019. As per our estimate, it will involve around 30,000 employees largely working on the airside of airports and out of these, 10 per cent shall be randomly checked for alcohol every day," the DGCA said in the press statement.

Under the ambit of the DGCA rules, aviation personnel include aircraft maintenance engineers, other technically trained person authorised to carry out maintenance of aircraft, vehicle drivers who drive fuelling and catering vehicles, equipment operators, aerobridge operators, marshallers, personnel manning apron control, ground handling services personnel as well as ATC personnel.

