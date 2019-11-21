International Development News
Jigsaw Academy’s Full-time Data Science Program Ranked No. 2 in India

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 18:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 18:27 IST
Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)

Jigsaw Academy’s full-time ‘Postgraduate Diploma in Data Science’ program has been ranked No.2 among the ‘Top 10 Full-Time Data Science Courses in India – 2019’ by Analytics India Magazine (AIM) with an overall rating

of 4.77 on 5.

AIM’s annual ranking on data science & analytics training institutes aims at highlighting the best analytics training providers in India. The ranking is finalized after an in-depth analysis and a comprehensive process of vetting through

various training institutes in the country.

“This course covers a deep foundation of subjects like programming for data science in Python, statistics, database management system, data analysis, data visualization, etc. It provides in-depth knowledge on subjects like data

scraping, machine learning, big data analytics and more,” mentioned Analytics India Magazine while making the announcement.

The 11-month program is offered in association with Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), is delivered

by experts in emerging technologies from premier institutes and universities and guarantees placement on successful completion of the course.

The courses were evaluated on the basis of comprehensiveness, learning resources (Books, videos & downloadable

resources, LMS & online webinars, industry guest lectures, events, hands-on coding and projects), frequency of updating the course, assessing students at the end of the course, capstone project/internship, percentage of faculty

with industry experience, placement assistance, number of seminars, guest lectures, workshops & hackathon that is arranged for students with the support of industry experts.

The academy has multiple offerings in the field of data science and analytics, along with programs that help learners

excel in cloud computing, cybersecurity and other futuristic and new-age technologies.

About Jigsaw Academy Established as an online school of analytics in Bengaluru, Jigsaw Academy has grown to become a pioneer in data

science training. It has been recognized as the number one institute for data science training in 2018, 2017, 2016, 2014 and 2013. Jigsaw Academy has been influential in shaping the careers of 50,000+ students in over 30 countries.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

