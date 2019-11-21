International Development News
Microsoft launches 'K-12 Education Transformation Framework' to facilitate digital transformation of schools

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 19:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 19:40 IST
Microsoft launches 'K-12 Education Transformation Framework' to facilitate digital transformation of schools
Image Credit: Flickr

Microsoft has launched its "K-12 Education Transformation Framework" to facilitate the comprehensive digital transformation of schools in India, a model which has been adopted in over 50 countries so far, the company said on Thursday. According to officials at Microsoft's Education wing, the framework comprises four pillars -- leadership and policy, modern teaching and learning, intelligent environments and technology blueprint.

To help school principals initiate their journey of digital transformation, the program will offer a series of workshops based on each of these pillars. Education leaders in more than 50 countries have already adopted the framework to help plan their learning strategies, they said. "The future of learning will be profoundly social, personalized, and supported by teachers and technology. This change starts with schools creating flexible environments that empower students to learn skills important in life and work – such as communication, creation, using technologies, working in teams, problem-solving and resilience.

"The framework is aimed at providing education leadership, government decision-makers, teachers and most importantly learners, tools to achieve the ambitious change many schools seek, and to thoughtfully integrate technology in powerful and productive ways," said Larry Nelson, Regional General Manager-Education, Microsoft.

Over 700 schools had participated in the "Education Days" conducted by the tech giant where the framework was launched.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

