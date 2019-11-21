International Development News
Development News Edition

100 countries endorse Safe Schools Declaration in armed conflict situations

‘Norway has played a leading role in this work, and we are pleased to see so many countries taking practical action to follow up the declaration,’ said Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen Søreide.

100 countries endorse Safe Schools Declaration in armed conflict situations
Ensuring access to education for children and young people in countries affected by conflict is a priority area for Norway. Image Credit: Twitter(@DBE_SA)

Schools, pupils, and teachers are being attacked in many conflict situations around the world today. One hundred countries have now endorsed the Safe Schools Declaration on protecting children and education in situations of armed conflict. 'Norway has played a leading role in this work, and we are pleased to see so many countries taking practical action to follow up the declaration,' said Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen Søreide.

Ensuring access to education for children and young people in countries affected by conflict is a priority area for Norway. In 2015, representatives of 37 countries met in Oslo to present an international political statement on strengthening the protection of education. This included a commitment to use a specific set of guidelines on protecting schools and universities from military use during armed conflict. On 20 November 2019, it was confirmed that the 100th country, Ukraine, has endorsed the Safe Schools Declaration.

'A great deal of work remains to be done, but we can already see that the declaration has resulted in practical measures that are making a difference. UN peacekeeping forces comply with the declaration, and a number of countries, including Afghanistan, Mali, Yemen, and Nigeria, are implementing measures to ensure that schools are not used for military purposes. This has resulted in a dramatic reduction in the number of incidents of this kind,' said Ms. Eriksen Søreide.

Ms. Eriksen Søreide commended civil society organisations – not least Save the Children, which has played a leading role – for their work over many years to highlight this issue. When children are denied an education or schools are attacked in conflict situations, this has serious consequences for the children concerned and their local communities. These civil society organisations identified the use of schools for military purposes as a problem and drew up guidelines and measures for states and other parties to conflicts. Together with Argentina, Norway led a consultation process with other states, to promote the guidelines and to mobilize support for a broader political declaration on the protection of children and education. The result was the Safe Schools Declaration of 2015.

Since then, Norway has worked with other countries, and with Save the Children, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, UN organisations, the Red Cross movement and other civil society organisations to encourage states to endorse the declaration and, even more importantly, to translate it into practical action and closer compliance with international humanitarian law.

The Safe Schools Declaration has now become an important instrument for the protection of civilians, and it is used by humanitarian organisations, the UN, and in the dialogue between states.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-U.S. legislation on Hong Kong: what does it mean?

The U.S. Congress has passed legislation to back protesters in Hong Kong and threaten China with possible sanctions on human rights, which sources say President Donald Trump is expected to sign into law in coming days.Mass protests for more...

T'gana CM holds meeting on transport workers strike

Telangana Chief Minister K S Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday held a meeting with officials on the TSRTC employees strike issue and decided to study in detail the entire matter before taking a final call on its course of action. The meeting a...

UPDATE 4-"Outsourcing" asylum: U.S. sends Guatemala first Honduran migrant in new plan

The first foreign asylum-seeker arrived in Guatemala on Thursday from El Paso, Texas, under a U.S. agreement that establishes it as a safe third country to process people fleeing persecution in their homelands. The program, similar to Europ...

UPDATE 3-Bacon's Moore Capital to return client capital after 30 years

Louis Moore Bacon, the billionaire hedge fund manager whose macroeconomic bets on currencies, interest rates and other securities earned his Moore Capital Management LP double-digit returns over 30 years, will stop investing for outside cli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019