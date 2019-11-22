International Development News
Development News Edition

HRD ministry-appointed panel reaches JNU to hold talks with students

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 17:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 16:59 IST
HRD ministry-appointed panel reaches JNU to hold talks with students
JNU announces major roll-back of hostel fee hike. Image Credit: ANI

The HRD ministry-appointed panel reached the JNU campus on Friday to hold talks with the students regarding their disputes with the administration on the hostel fee hike issue. The panel members entered the university from another gate as students had formed a human chain inside the varsity campus to demand complete rollback of fee hike, ahead of the visit.

"Students are standing here to welcome the high powered committee. The students want to tell them about the issues arising due to fee hike, former students' union president N Sai Balaji had said ahead of the panel's visit. The HRD Ministry had formed the three-member committee on Monday to recommend ways to restore normal functioning of the Jawaharlal Nehru University and mediate between the administration and students who have been protesting for over three weeks over the hostel fee hike.

The first meeting of the panel with JNU Students Union (JNUSU) office-bearers, student counselors and hostel presidents took place on Wednesday at HRD Ministry. The panel has also met the JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) members and Deans of all schools.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Alwar police asks 9 Muslim cops to shave beards to look unbiased

The police in Rajasthans Alwar district has disallowed nine policemen from the Muslim community from sporting beards to ensure that they act and look unbiased&#160;while on duty. In an order issued by Alwar Superintendent of Police Anil Par...

Delhi Congress protests at Jantar Mantar over withdrawal of SPG cover of Gandhi family

Delhi Congress leaders and workers held a protest march at the Jantar Mantar here on Friday and slammed the Modi government for withdrawal of the SPG cover given to the Gandhi family.The protesters tried to march towards the Parliament Hous...

Odisha Govt Inks MoU With eGov Foundation for State-wide Implementation of Municipal Services Platform

To achieve the ambitious plan of driving e-governance and improved citizen services across all 114 ULBs Urban Local Bodies in the state, the Govt of Odisha signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with eGov Foundation on November 21, 2019T...

Meghalaya BJP urges Shah to exclude state from CAB's purview

The Meghalaya unit of the BJP has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to exclude the state from the purview of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, that is proposed to be tabled during the Winter session of the Parliament. In a letter to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019