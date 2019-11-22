HIGHLIGHTS AT 2100 HRS

Following are the top stories at 2100 hours:

NATION:

DEL63 MHA-UT Govt plans to merge 2 UTs -- Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli

New Delhi: Two Union Territories -- Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli -- will be merged into one and a bill in this effect will be tabled in Parliament next week, Union Minister Arjun Meghwal said in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

DEL66 LDALL JNU HRD Ministry-appointed panel concludes meetings in JNU, to submit recommendations next week

New Delhi: A three-member panel appointed by the HRD Ministry to recommend ways to restore normal functioning in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), which is facing student agitation, concluded its meetings on Friday and will submit its recommendations next week.

DEL60 UP-3RDLD BHU Protest ends, BHU Sanskrit department reopens

Varanasi (UP): A group of Banaras Hindu University students protesting against the appointment of a Muslim professor at the Sanskirt literature department ended their 'dharna' on Friday.

DEL51 MANIPUR-GRENADE Grenade lobbed outside Manipur assembly complex; 2 CRPF troops injured

Imphal: Suspected militants lobbed a grenade outside the Manipur assembly complex here on Friday resulting in splinter injuries to two CRPF personnel, officials said.

DEL47 RS-LD JNU Left, BJP clash in RS over JNU fee hike protest

New Delhi: Members of Left parties and the BJP on Friday clashed in Rajya Sabha over the issue of Jawaharlal Nehru University students' protest against a hike in hostel fees and a draft hostel manual which imposes dress codes and curfew timings.

BOM25 MH-GOVT-LD PAWAR Consensus on Uddhav Thackeray to lead new govt in Maha: Pawar

Mumbai: The new government in Maharashtra will be led by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP president Sharad Pawar said on Friday, signalling end of speculation on who will occupy the chief minister's post as efforts to install a non-BJP dispensation in the state gathered pace.

LEGAL:

LGD25 DL-COURT-CHOPPER Chopper scam: Not going to run away if granted bail, Ratul Puri tells court

New Delhi: Businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, told a Delhi court Friday that he was not going to run away if granted bail in a money laundering case related to the VVIP chopper scam.

LGD30 BCI-JUDGES-AGE BCI backs suggestion to increase retirement age of Judges

New Delhi: A day after Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde said the judges of higher judiciary are "willing to work" longer if the superannuation age is raised, the top bar body, BCI supported the suggestion mooted by Attorney General K K Venugopal on Thursday in a function here.

LGB8 GJ-HC-JAISHANKAR Guj RS poll case: Cong leader opposes Jaishankar's plea in HC

Ahmedabad: Congress leader Gaurav Pandya on Friday denied External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's claim in Gujarat High Court that the election petition challenging his victory in the Rajya Sabha election is "not maintainable", stating that the latter's grounds were based on "vague and general" statements.

BUSINESS:

DEL48 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee firms up 5 paise at 71.71 vs US dollar

New Delhi: The Indian rupee furthered its gains by 5 paise to close at 71.71 against the US dollar on Friday, helped by sustained foreign fund inflows and lower crude oil prices.

FOREIGN:

FGN19 PAK-IMRAN-SHARIF Appears Sharif's health improved by looking at London-bound plane: Pak PM Imran

Lahore: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday took a sly dig at Nawaz Sharif, saying the ailing former premier, who doctors said could die at any minute if he did not go abroad for treatment, suddenly recovered and looked perfectly fine as he got a glimpse of the London-bound air ambulance.

SPORTS:

SPD30 SPO-CRI-LD PINK Pink Test: All-round India lord over Bangladesh, hype beats cricket hands down

Kolkata: Bangladesh won the toss and India everything else against a ball they are not acquainted with on the first day of their maiden Day/Night Test, the quality of contest spectacularly failing to match the manic pre-match hype.

