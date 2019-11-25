International Development News
Confusion prevails on JNU’s ‘parallel’ high level committee

If some recommendations of the ‘high level’ and the ‘high power’ committee are conflicting, which one will prevail? This is a question being asked by the students’ representatives who raised questions on new committee.  

Less than 12 hours to agitating students (JNU Protest) to submit suggestions that too on Sunday. The rationale of the JNU administration to constitute a high power committee is facing flak from all the quarters.

"The suggestions may be sent to dean, students before 5.30pm on November 24, 2019," said a circular issued by the Registrar of JNU on November 24. The same letter announced the constitution of a High Level Committee in Chairmanship of Reactor Mr. Rana P. Singh and six senior faculty members of the university. Besides the little time given to student representatives to submit suggestions, the JNUSU also questioned the rationality behind constituting university level committee while report of the High Power Committee (HPC) constituted by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) was still pending.

The high level committee was reportedly asked to submit the report on Sunday itself. According to students (#JNUProtests) the members of the committee did not interact with protesting students in the campus neither on Sunday nor thereafter.

If some recommendations of the 'high level' and the 'high power' committee are conflicting, which one will prevail? This is a question being asked by the students' representatives who raised questions on new committee.

