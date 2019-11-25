Students create organ donation awareness through posters

School students across Delhi and NCR on Monday here participated in a poster-making competition to promote awareness about organ donation. The competition, 'Organ Donation -- Be a Superhero', was organised ahead of the Indian Organ Donation Day on November 27.

The event, organized by the Organ Receiving & Giving Awareness Network (ORGAN) India, saw students using canvas as their medium to send out messages motivating Indians to pledge their organs and save lives. Divided into two categories -- one for class 9th and 10th, and other for class 11th and 12th -- the competition was won by Bhomik Raj Lok and Khyati Rawat from the Union Academy School and Udiksha Public School, respectively.

"In India, many suffer from diseases and out of these some of them needs organ transplant to add few more years to their lives. Organ donation is one of the best gifts one can give it to anyone. "... Through the competition, I am sure that the message will be spread worldwide," said Promila Gupta, principal consultant, Directorate General of Health Services.

ORGAN India is an initiative of the Parashar Foundation, a non-profit NGO based in Delhi, promoting awareness about the cause in all spheres of society, and helping people facing organ failure to get the right help and information.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)