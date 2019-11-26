JNU admin's panel recommends concession in utility, service charges for all students

A high-level committee set up by the Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has recommended that concession in utility and service charges be given to all university students and not only those below poverty line.

The committee submitted its report to the university administration on Monday.

The university has seen protest by students over the issue of hostel fee hike. It had announced a partial rollback of the hiked fee, but it was not accepted by students.

