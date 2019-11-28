International Development News
Eklavya schools to come up in tribal-dominated blocks

  New Delhi
  Updated: 28-11-2019 15:21 IST
  Created: 28-11-2019 15:21 IST
To impart quality education to tribal children, the Centre has decided to set up Eklavya schools on the pattern of Navodaya Vidyalayas in blocks with over 50 per cent tribal population and at least 20,000 tribal persons by 2022, Union Minister Renuka Singh Saruta said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. During Question Hour, the Minister of State for Tribal Affairs said the government is committed to provide best quality education to tribal children.

"To realise this mission, it has been decided that by the year 2022, every block with more than 50 per cent ST population and at least 20,000 tribal persons, will have an Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS)," Saruta said. EMRSs will be on par with Navodaya Vidyalayas and will have specific facilities for preserving local art and culture besides providing training in sports and skill development, she added.

She said the government has decided to provide construction grant of Rs 20 crore per school with an additional 20 per cent for schools in the North East, hilly areas, difficult areas and areas affected by Left Wing Extremism. The Minister said that during 2019-20, funds of Rs 765.08 crore including Rs 45.96 crore for construction has been released for EMRS.

In Jharkhand, the Ministry has sanctioned a total number of 46 EMRSs, she added..

