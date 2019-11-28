Nepalese student dies at pvt university in Punjab, students hold protest

A Nepalese student of a private university here died shortly after he complained of abdominal pain and was allegedly denied permission to go to hospital by varsity authorities, police said on Thursday. Later, university students held a protest against varsity officials, they said.

Hemant (18) was pursuing a diploma in civil engineering at the university in Fatehgarh Sahib's Mandi Gobindgarh town. He died on Wednesday evening, the police said. According to students, Hemant had complained of abdominal pain and his condition deteriorated suddenly on Wednesday evening. Despite requesting the warden, he was not allowed to leave the hostel to go to hospital.

Hemant died before an ambulance could arrive, they said. Thereafter, students held a protest and vandalised the university building, the police said.

A police team was rushed to the spot and the situation was brought under control, they said.

