PICS: JNU Protest at MHRD on Friday

To press for their demands of complete roll back in fee hikes, the students on Friday protested at the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi.

Protesting students moving towards MHRD Office, New Delhi.

Policce blocked the road with the help of barricades.

Students shouting slogans against the policies of the government and JNU administration.

Students arguing with police to give them path to go and meet MHRD officials.

JNU Students push barricades as they run towards the MHRD office.

JNU students run towards the MHRD office.

Police officers followed students to stop them from moving towards high security zone of MHRD.

A student writes on street as police officials stand guard.

JNUSU, the students' union of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has rejected the revised 'utility and service charges' offered by the administration on recommendations of High Level Committee (HLC). In a circular on November 25, the university administration slashed the charges by 50 percent for general category and 75 percent for Below Poverty Line (BPL) category students. The students have been protesting since October 28 this year demanding complete roll back of the fees.