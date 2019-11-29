International Development News
Development News Edition

Will bring job-oriented education policy: Nishank

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 18:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 18:21 IST
Will bring job-oriented education policy: Nishank

The Centre will bring a new policy to strengthen the education system and make it employment oriented, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said this during the 25th convocation of Himachal Pradesh University here on Friday. As many as 448 degrees and gold medals were awarded on the occasion to meritorious students, of which 276 were boys and 172 girls.

Vivek Kumar was awarded the D Litt degree, whereas Afghan national Mohammad Sharif Shaheen was given a gold medal in public administration. Meanwhile, the Students Federation of India (SFI) under its HPU unit head Ravindra and secretary Gaurav staged a protest against "anti-education policies" of the Centre.

Congratulating the medal recipients, the HRD minister urged them to work with dedication to make India a dollar 5 trillion economy in the next few years. The challenges in life become opportunities for those who accept them, he added.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya called upon the students to develop skills along with higher education, which would help them get employment. Students were the foundation of any country and India was fortunate that it had the highest youth power in the world, he added.

Expressing concern over drug abuse among the youth, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur urged the students to make the campaign against it a movement. Congratulating the gold medal winners, Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur said every possible support would be provided to strengthen the university.

Sate Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said the budget for the university had been increased to Rs 130 crore, which showed the commitment of the state government towards it. Earlier, HPU Vice Chancellor Sikander Kumar welcomed the dignitaries.

He said it was a historic day for the university as the Union Human Resource Development Minister was the chief guest on its 25th convocation ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-FIFA Finds Former FIFA Executive Committee Member Ricardo Teixeira Guilty Of Bribery

FIFA SAYS IT FOUND RICARDO TEIXEIRA, FORMER FIFA EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBER GUILTY OF BRIBERY IN VIOLATION OF FIFA CODE OF ETHICS Berlin Speed Desk...

Ex-husband jailed for life for murder of Indian-origin woman in UK arrow attack

A 51-year-old man found guilty of killing his Indian-origin ex-wife while she was pregnant by firing a crossbow at her has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 33 years before parole in London on Friday. Ramanodge Unma...

India, Mozambique reiterate commitment to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held talks with his Mozambique counterpart Atanasio Salvador Mtumuke in New Delhi, during which the two leaders reiterated their commitment to strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries...

Core sector output shrinks second month in a row by 5.8 pc in Oct

Output of eight core infrastructure industries contracted for the second month in a row by 5.8 per cent in October, the lowest in over a decade, indicating the severity of economic slowdown. As many as six of eight core industries -- coal, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019