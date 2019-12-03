JNU students' protest over fee hike spread to IIMC

The protest against hostel fee hike at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University spread to the neighbouring IIMC on Tuesday, where students protested against the "unaffordable fee structure".

Indian Institute of Mass Communication students staged a strike in the campus against the high tuition fee and "unruly" hostel and mess charges, they said.

JNU has been seeing a strike by students for close to four weeks against hostel fee hike.

