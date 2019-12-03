Constitution is a guide for all of us: Rajasthan governor tells graduating students
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday said the Constitution is our guide and students should know about it to discharge their duties for national unity, integrity and social harmony. He was addressing the ninth convocation ceremony of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati University in Ajmer.
"We should understand our duties along with the fundamental rights and act accordingly," Mishra said. Pointing out that the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution was celebrated across the country on November 26, he elaborated on the Preamble that mentions the basic spirit of the nation.
The governor said Article 51A of the Constitution lists out the duties of an Indian citizen adding that fundamental rights and duties are its main pillars. The governor also launched a signature campaign to mark the 70th anniversary of the Constitution.
