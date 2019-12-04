AMU teachers express concern over NRC, citizenship amendment bill

AMU teachers on Wednesday expressed serious concern over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the citizenship amendment bill, saying they have approached President Ram Nath Kovind over it. Aligarh Muslim University Teachers Association (AMUTA) secretary Najmul Islam told reporters that AMU teachers are of the view that this is an attempt to target the largest minority community of the country.

Islam said AMUTA has approached President Ram Nath Kovind to apprise him about the concerns of Indian Muslims on the proposed moves. He said that on December 1, the general body of AMUTA unanimously passed a resolution stating that these draconian steps should not be implemented in a unilateral manner and the exercise should be carried out only after thorough deliberations with all opposition parties and citizen groups.

The resolution stated that the nation already has stringent laws for controlling illegal immigration, Islam said, adding that the AMU teachers have rejected the NRC and the citizen amendment bill in their present form.

