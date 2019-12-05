Called by HRD Ministry for meeting: DUTA

Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) said its office-bearers have been called for a meeting by the Human Resource Development Ministry on Thursday.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 4 pm and will see them putting forth their demands for absorption of ad-hoc teachers, withdrawal of the August 28 circular mandating appointment of guest teachers, among others, DUTA said.

Teachers started their strike on Wednesday to demand a resolution of their long-standing demands.

