Last date for online Haj application extended to Dec 17

Chief executive officer of the Central Haj Committee Maqsood AhmedKhan said here on Friday that the committee has extendedthe last date for filling online application for Haj to December 17. The committeestarted receiving applications for the pilgrimage from October 10 in fully online mode, he said.

"In view of representations from several quarters and state committees, the date has been extended," Khan told PTI. As many as 2.10 lakh applications have been received from across the country so far, he said.

About 1.40 lakh pilgrims from India will be selected for Haj in 2020, he said. From Maharashtra, some 12,000 pilgrims would get the opportunity, he said.

Haj applicants are selected through`Qurrah' (draw of lots). President of Jalna Rehnuma Haj Committee Shakil Khan said more applications are being received as the date has been extended.

Maqsood Khan also informed that the Central Haj Committee also runs acivil services coaching centre in Mumbai. Some 140 students are enrolled there at present, he said, adding that since 2009, seven students of the coaching centre have cleared UPSC exams..

