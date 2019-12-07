Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ad hoc teachers divided to continue strike in Delhi University

A group of ad hoc teachers in Delhi University want to continue the strike till they are directly absorbed against the vacancies they are presently working while others support the university administration to maintain quality.

Ad hoc teachers divided to continue strike in Delhi University
Image Credit: (https://www.facebook.com/groups/207629136103940/)

After intervention of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), the current issue in Delhi University has been resolved but the ad hoc teachers have renewed their demands. The ad hoc teachers are now demanding the government to make all of them permanent against the vacancies they are presently working, a demand university administration had never accepted.

The appointment rules of the university and the UGC do not allow such absorption of ad hoc teachers. As ad hoc teachers are hired on urgent basis, the concerned college principal has been given authority to conduct interview at the college level. In this interview, the external experts are not invited. Therefore, the allegations of favouritism are also labelled in such appointments. "If these ad hoc teachers are directly absorbed as permanent faculty, the decision will be challenged in the court," said a permanent teacher in Delhi University. "Many of the ad hoc teachers were appointed out of favouritism and nepotism. They are ineligible and inefficient to be appointed as faculty," he added. Besides, the UGC has given the university three options to fill the vacant teaching posts on urgent basis – ad hoc, guest, and contractual. However, a group of ad hoc teachers fear that the university is playing game with their career and they will soon be shown the door.

In a meeting with Delhi University Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Kumar Tyagi and the UGC, the MHRD officials agreed on almost all the demands of the ad hoc teachers. The disputed letter of November 28, 2019 asking the principals to replace ad hoc teachers with guest faculty has been withdrawn. Besides, the serving ad hoc teachers will be given opportunity to appear in the interview whether they hold Ph.D. or not. The MHRD intervened in the issue after ad hoc teachers occupied the VC office in Delhi University on Thursday.

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

No substitute for professional competence of those engaged in UN peacekeeping: India

India told a high-level event on peacekeeping that working in partnerships is key to successful peacekeeping, underlining that professional competence of those engaged in all aspects of this global enterprise cannot be substituted or compro...

Sanitation has become people's movement: Rajnath

Hailing Swachh Bharat Mission, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that sanitation has become a peoples movement in the country.Addressing an event in Delhi Cantonment area here, Rajnath said children have become the ambassadors...

Sports News Roundup: Nationals re-sign INF Kendrick; Olympic ban and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Reports Nationals re-sign INF Kendrick to one-year dealThe Washington Nationals have reached a one-year deal with infielder Howie Kendrick, bringing back the postseason hero for another s...

'Angered and stunned': Rahul Gandhi condoles death of Unnao rape victim

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday termed the death of the Unnao rape victim a shame on humanity and conveyed his condolences to the deceaseds family. The sad and heart-wrenching death of Unnaos innocent daughter, which is a shame on humanity, has an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019