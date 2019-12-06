Left Menu
Development News Edition

After meeting with DU Vice-Chancellor, MHRD releases circular in favour of ad-hoc teachers

Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and senior UGC held a meeting with Delhi University Vice-Chancellor and discussed issues pertaining to ad-hoc teachers and other matters of Delhi University.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 10:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 10:06 IST
After meeting with DU Vice-Chancellor, MHRD releases circular in favour of ad-hoc teachers
Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Department of Higher Education circular. Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and senior UGC held a meeting with Delhi University Vice-Chancellor and discussed issues pertaining to ad-hoc teachers and other matters of Delhi University. It was decided that all ad hoc teachers who have been teaching in the current academic session in the university would be short-listed for the interview for permanent positions.

A day after Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) went on an indefinite strike demanding the withdrawal of a circular which stops the appointment of ad-hoc teachers, MHRD discussed the issues on Thursday with DU VC in the presence of Chairman UGC, Secretary UGC and senior officers MHRD and UGC. Later, discussions were also held with the Teacher Associations. The UGC Regulations on Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and Other Academic Staff in Universities and colleges and measures for the maintenance of standards in higher education 2018, may be amended by inserting the following note after clause 4.1.B regarding direct recruitment of Assistant Professors:

Provided that the faculty appointed and working on ad-hoc or temporary or contract basis and meeting the eligibility criteria shall be shortlisted for interview. Further, in the same regulation the criteria for short-listing of candidates for interview for the post of Assistant Professor, the following changed may be made--first, the score for PhD shall be 20 and the score for teaching or post-doctoral experience shall be 20.

Second, the score for PhD shall be 15 and the score for teaching or post-doctoral experience shall be 20. It is expected that with the above changes, all the ad-hoc or temporary or contract teachers with requisite eligibility, and have taught or have been teaching in the current academic session in the university, institution or college would be short-listed for the interview for permanent positions.

The statement further read that the last para of the circular dated August 28, 2019, issued by DU to all principals or directors of the colleges or institutions shall be replaced for the following--the colleges or institutions shall fill up the permanent vacancies before the start of the next academic session without fail. During the interim period, if vacancies which have to be filled for maintaining smooth academic functioning of the colleges or institutions, ad-hoc faculty can be appointed. In this view it is expected that all ad-hoc teachers worked or working in the current academic year shall be continued till the beginning of the next academic session or till recruitment of permanent faculty, whichever is earlier.

UGC will consider communicating the additional teaching positions to be created as per the EWS scheme within 30 days. No person working in n ad-hoc position shall be removed merely on the ground of falling in the EWS roster point. Counting of the past services for direct recruitment or promotion under CAS shall be in accordance with the UGC Regulation 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

CSIR and BHEL sign MoU to commercialization on large scale

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Monahan, Lucic drive Flames past Sabres

Sean Monahan collected one goal and two assists, while Milan Lucic netted his first goal of the season as the host Calgary Flames scored four straight goals to net a comeback 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. Goaltender Dav...

Customs officials seize 1.13 kg gold, foreign currency at Chennai airport

Customs department officials on Thursday seized 1.13 kg of gold worth Rs 44 lakh and foreign currencies to the tune of Rs 11.5 lakh from passengers at Chennai international airport. The officials intercepted Shaikh Abdullah and Thamimun Ans...

NBA roundup: Harden withstands elbow, helps Rockets top Raptors

James Harden scored six of his 23 points in the fourth quarter after leaving the game briefly at the end of the third with a head injury and the visiting Houston Rockets defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-109 Thursday night. After Harden atte...

SC asks TN state poll panel to hold elections in nine districts after complying with delimitation, reservation aspects in 4 months from today.

SC asks TN state poll panel to hold elections in nine districts after complying with delimitation, reservation aspects in 4 months from today....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019