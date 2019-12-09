JNU students lathi charged by cops during march to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students who were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan were stopped by police and baton charged near the Bhikaji Cama Place metro station here on Monday.

Heavy deployment of police was in place ahead of the students' march against the hostel fee hike.

When the students reached the cordoned off area, they tried to jump across the barricades and were lathi charged by police.

