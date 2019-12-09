Left Menu
43-day winter vacation in schools in Leh begins

  • Updated: 09-12-2019 18:39 IST
All government and private schools in Leh district of Ladakh Union Territory were closed on Monday after the administration announced a 43-day winter vacation.

According to an order issued by the secretary of education for the Union Territory of Ladakh, Saugat Biswas, these schools shall observe summer vacation from December 9 to February 2020.

In Kargil district of Ladakh, the winter vacation began on December 2.

