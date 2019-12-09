43-day winter vacation in schools in Leh begins
All government and private schools in Leh district of Ladakh Union Territory were closed on Monday after the administration announced a 43-day winter vacation.
According to an order issued by the secretary of education for the Union Territory of Ladakh, Saugat Biswas, these schools shall observe summer vacation from December 9 to February 2020.
In Kargil district of Ladakh, the winter vacation began on December 2.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Leh district
- Saugat Biswas
- Ladakh Union Territory
- Ladakh
- Kargil