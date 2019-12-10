NSUI takes out rally against govt's 'anti-student' steps
The students' wing of the Congress, NSUI, took out a march here on Tuesday to protest against the NDA government's education policy and alleged "anti-student" steps.
The "Chatra Adhikar" rally started from Mandi House with the protesters raising slogans and carrying placards highlighting issues such as fee hike, "saffronisation" of campuses and privatisation of education. It will culminate in a public meeting at Jantar Mantar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
