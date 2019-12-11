Raj: Teacher arrested for sodomising students

A Sainik School teacher in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district was arrested for sodomising around a dozen students, police said on Wednesday. Ravindra Singh Shekhawat was produced before the court on Tuesday and was sent to two-day police remand.

The arrest was made following a complaint lodged by school principal Major Abhilash Singh, DSP (SC/ST) Gyan Singh said. As per the principal's complaint, the accused teacher allegedly sodomised around 12 students.

The accused was booked under IPC section 377 and section 5,6 and 8 of the POCSO Act.

